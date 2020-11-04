Fortnite: this is the new Stark Industries jetpack

With Fortnite Patch 14.50, the jetpack returned to the game, albeit with a new look: the Stark Industries booster. We tell you what we know.

With the arrival of patch 14.50 to Fortnite on Tuesday, November 3, a new item also arrived in the game. Or rather, an old one is back, but with a new look: the jetpack, now called the Stark Industries booster. We tell you everything we know about this object from Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2:

Fortnite: where to find the Stark Industries jetpack

As we say, this object was added to Fortnite Battle Royale with patch 14.50, although it is not the first time that a jetpack has been included in the game. From what we’ve been able to test, it appears to be a revised version of the old jetpack; we get the feeling that its refueling speed is slower, and that its total fuel capacity is less than that of the previous jetpack. We leave you a small video clip that we recorded using it just below

As its name suggests, this jetpack, or propeller, allows us to fly for a limited time, which can be useful to advance relatively long distances vertically in a simple way, or surprise players who are in places far from us, both in height and because there is a gulf between them and us.



