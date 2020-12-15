Fortnite: This is the new Mode for low-end teams

Fortnite receives with patch 15.10 a new Performance Mode on PC for low-end equipment and old hardware, which increases the FPS of the game.

One of the most important new features of Fortnite patch 15.10, of December 15, 2020, is the implementation of a new Performance Mode for the PC version. This feature increases FPS on low-end computers and / or older hardware. We tell you how this new option of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 works just below:

Fortnite: this is the new Performance Mode for PCs with old hardware

In a blog post on the official Fortnite website, Epic Games explains how this new option works. Broadly speaking, it is a new setting to reduce the visual quality of the game and, therefore, also reduce the load that both our CPU and our GPU will bear. The new Performance Mode will only be available in Battle Royale and Creative modes, and available to most, but not all, players given its alpha status. This mode is activated in the advanced Fortnite video settings.

Here we will find the option of the new Performance Mode

Besides this, Epic Games also allows you to uninstall the high resolution textures in Fortnite to save space on your hard drive by following these steps:

We open the Epic Games launcher.

We click on Library.

In Fortnite, we click on the three ellipsis.

We choose “Options”.

Uncheck the “High resolution textures” box.

This will cause us to uninstall about 14 GB of disk space dedicated to the game’s high resolution textures; the total size of Fortnite would be about 17 GB after performing this operation.

Again, according to Epic Games, it is possible to have a smooth Fortnite experience even if our team doesn’t have a dedicated GPU. In a couple of examples cited on Epic’s own website, using computers with very modest hardware, they have obtained a drastic increase in the frame rate when using the new Performance Mode



