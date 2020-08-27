Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass is here, and it has brought with it a new map. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we show you what the new island is like:

Fortnite: this is the new map of Season 4 of Chapter 2

Marvel heroes and villains arrive on the island of Fortnite Battle Royale during Season 4 of the Battle Pass: War for the Nexus. How could it be otherwise, the island has changed to host these new characters. Below you have the appearance of the island on the day the season began, on August 27, 2020:

This is the list of named locations on the map during the beginning of Season 4:

Sandy Cliffs

Angry Accumulations

Afflicted Alameda

Sleeping Pools

Burning Sands

Calígine field

Coral Castle

Commerce City

Doom domain

The authority

La Fortilla

Finca Frenzy

Filthy docks

Sticky Swamp

Spiteful Corner

Señorío de la Sal

Sacred hedges

Platform Patituerta, which were the remains of The Platform from Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2, has completely disappeared in Season 4. Also, La Fortilla, SPECTRUM’s base of operations during Season 3 has been partially destroyed.

Pleasant Park has been replaced by Doom’s Domain, in which Doctor Doom has established his base of operations. This place is based on the fictional country Latveria; In Marvel comics this is the home country of Victor von Doom, who dominates this European region with an iron fist. Doom here has his own minions, who will make things difficult for us. In addition, he will also use his Arcane Gauntlets and his Mystic Bomb against us. If we eliminate him, we can obtain these powerful mythical weapons.



