Fortnite: this is Castillo Coral, new area of the island

With the last change after the water level dropped on the island, a new area, Coral Castle, has appeared on the Fortnite Battle Royale stage.

On August 1, 2020 at 09:00 CEST there was a new change in the island map of Fortnite Battle Royale. This modification of the scenario, belonging to Season 3 of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 2 brought with it a new area on the island: Coral Castle. Below we tell you what this area is like:

Fortnite: Coral Castle arrives on the island

With the drop in water level that occurred on August 1, 2020 at 09:00 CEST, the island of Fortnite Battle Royale remained as in the image below:

Curiously, at the time of the original publication of this news, this area of the map did not have a proper name, but instead, what we understand to be a codename appeared: “<CARL>”.



