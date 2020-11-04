Fortnite: TheGrefg skin announced; release date

Popular content creator David Cánovas, aka TheGrefg, has announced when his skin will arrive in Fortnite. We tell you all the details.

On Tuesday, November 3, 2020, the popular Spanish content creator David Cánovas, better known by his pseudonym TheGrefg on networks, announced when his skin will arrive in Fortnite. He will be the next content creator to join the Idol Series, after Lachlan. He did this live on his Twitch channel, which he later edited and uploaded to YouTube. We tell you everything we know about the skin TheGrefg, which will not arrive in Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2, but later:

Fortnite: when is TheGrefg skin coming out?

As we say, it was TheGrefg himself who, according to him, “with the permission of Epic Games”, announced the launch date of his skin in Fortnite, as we can see from minute 9:10 of this video on his channel:

According to himself, TheGrefg skin will be released at the beginning of Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2. For now we know, from what the video game itself tells us, that Season 4 will end on November 30, which is why it is expected that TheGrefg skin will arrive from December 2020. He also mentioned that, in addition to his skin, he will have a pickaxe, a backpack, a dance and a hang glider. These items will be released in a pack, although one of them will not be included.

This announcement was on the same day that Lachlan’s skin was first leaked within the files added with patch 14.50 to the game, and was later officially announced. We do not know if this blunder, we understand that by Epic Games, it caused TheGrefg to announce its skin.



