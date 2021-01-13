Fortnite: TheGrefg skin and objects in game

TheGrefg skin and the rest of its items arrived in Fortnite Battle Royale with patch 15.20, and those files were decrypted.

Fortnite patch 15.20 brought with it many new features, among which we have to highlight the fact that TheGrefg skin and its objects are already in the game. TheGrefg’s skin and his accessories belong to Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2. Below we show you the files that we have extracted from the game itself via datamining.

Fortnite: TheGrefg skin already in game; these are all your objects

Although Patch 15.20 arrived in Fortnite at around 10:00 AM CET on January 13, 2021, TheGrefg items were not decrypted until 4:00 PM CET on the same day. Just below you have the complete list of Grefg items within Fortnite:

Skin TheGrefg

Spheres of Power backpacking accessory

Gathering Tool Baton

Control Gang Gesture