Fortnite: the water goes down again; Pleasant Park returns to normal

The water level drops once again in Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 2. We tell you what are the most important changes and news.

The water level on Fortnite Island dropped, once again, on Saturday, July 18 at 9:00 AM CEST. As usual, this drop in water level brought with it certain changes and news on the island. We tell you everything you need to know about this new change in the scenario of Season 3 of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 2:

Fortnite: the water level drops and Pleasant Park dries up completely

Since we started Season 3 of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 2 we know that the island will have a total of eight different states in which the water will go down little by little. We verify this ourselves by looking through the Fortnite files using datamining techniques and tools.

These are the eight different states that the island will have during Season 3

With this new download of the map, the island is in phase five of the eight that are planned in total for Season 3. Below we leave you a map of how the stage was before 07/18/2020 at 09:00 CEST …

Map of the island before 9AM CEST on July 18, 2020

And, again, below we leave you a map with how the island has been after this new drop in water level, at 09:00 CEST on 07/18/2020:

Map of the island after 9AM CEST on July 18, 2020

The most significant changes of this new modification of the scenery are the fact that Parque Placentero is already completely dry; all the water that was in this area has completely disappeared. Last but not least, Alameda Afligida has partially recovered. We remind you that this is the map that will see the arrival of vehicles in the game; On Tuesday, July 21, the cars are expected to arrive at Fortnite.

At this time we do not know when the next changes in the scenario will take place. In Meristation we will be pending these modifications to inform you about them with the maximum possible rigor.



