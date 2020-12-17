Fortnite: The Walking Dead’s Daryl Dixon skin

Daryl Dixon skin and Michonne skin, both from The Walking Dead, arrive in Fortnite. We tell you how to get them, what price they have and what content they bring.

With the change of the store on December 17 at 01:00 CET, the skins Daryl Dixon and Michonne from The Walking Dead, arrived at Fortnite Battle Royale. Here we show you what these skins of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 are like, what is its price, and what content they bring:

Fortnite x the Walking Dead: this is what Daryl Dixon and Michonne skins are like

As we have commented in the introductory paragraph of this news, both the Daryl Dixon skin and the Michonne skin and their respective accessories arrived in the Fortnite Battle Royale store on December 17. At the time of writing, all of these items appear in the “Pact of Survival” section of the store:



