Fortnite: the video game will celebrate the Film Festival!

To the great surprise of the players, Fortnite is preparing to host the “Film Festival”! Discover 30 minutes of unreleased short films.

Tuesday February 16, 2021, Epic Games made a very big announcement. The “Fête du Cinéma” is coming to Fortnite through 30 minutes of new short films! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

One thing is certain, Epic Games has not finished surprising Fortnite fans. The very famous American studio is innovating and constantly reinventing its little gem!

With the very famous Battle Royale, there is little time for gamers to be bored. The game appears to be the benchmark of the genre.

Not long ago, the developers made a new announcement that seems to be very popular with the community. You will no doubt have understood that the “Fête du Cinéma” is coming to your consoles!

“The animated shorts for our festival come from all over the world. Some of them have even been nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Short! “Said the Epic Games team.

Players will be able to discover 30 minutes of unreleased films broadcast in a loop for 24 hours. And it starts on Saturday February 20 at 8 p.m.!

The event is called Les Courts de Fortnite and looks like a real virtual festival. No, you are not dreaming, it is indeed real!

THE “CINEMA FESTIVAL” IS INVITED IN FORTNITE!

To view the various short films offered for 24 hours, you will therefore have to go to the “Royal Party” mode. This is where it all happens!

Without weapons, players will be able to enjoy the show and thus share an unforgettable moment. For the occasion, Fortnite is even offering a new “giant popcorn” emote. What to fully enjoy the party!

Nothing seems to be able to stop the very famous American development studio. It is a chain of surprises and special events!

This is not the first time that the famous Battle Royale has played in theaters. Remember, he’s hosted Christopher Nolan’s films before! Yes, you did hear it.

But that’s not all … Last year, the players also had the opportunity to attend the incredible virtual concert of Travis Scott. It was completely crazy!

In addition, Epic Games is increasing its collaboration with prestigious licenses. Among them, we find in particular Star Wars, Avengers, Marvel, but also the universe of Borderlands!

The latest: Tron, the very famous Disney film. Fortnite fans can get 10 different skins inspired by the feature film, but also use a ton of accessories.

Yes, there is indeed the famous Light Cycle motorcycle. You will thus walk in the air with class! It is desirable, no ?

We let you discover the teaser shared by Epic Games for the “Fête du Cinéma”. And see you on Saturday February 20 at 8 p.m. in the “Royal Party” mode!