Fortnite: The Spy Within challenges and missions guide

Fortnite receives an Among Us game mode called The Inner Spy. Agents Against Spies. Betrayals and mistrust. Mission and challenge guide.

Patch 15.10 brought Fortnite the new game mode The Inner Spy, based on an Among Us role-playing game. This mode brings with it new missions and challenges to overcome, with their own rewards, to Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2. In this section of our complete guide to Fortnite Battle Royale we help you complete all the missions:

Fortnite Season 5: The Spy Within missions

(Creative Mode) Complete tasks in matches of The Spy Within (0/25) – Reward: Hang Gliding Christmas Wing, 20,000 Season XP

(Creative Mode) Play in matches of The Spy Within (0/10) – Reward: Enveloping Mischief Wrap, 10,000 Seasonal XP

(Creative Mode): Eliminate players in matches of The Spy Within (0/3) – Reward: Music ????

The Inner Spy gameplay is very similar to Among Us. The rules are simple: Agents must complete assigned tasks, and Spies must eliminate all Agents while hiding as one of them.



