Fortnite: the new store design is now available to everyone

The new Fortnite Battle Royale store design is now available to all players on all platforms. We tell you. As of November 17, 2020, the new design in the Fortnite store is available to all players, regardless of the device on which they play the popular Epic Games title. We tell you everything we know about this change of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2:

As we said in the introductory paragraph, following a change to the game code around 17:30 CET on November 17, 2020, all players will be able to enjoy the new Fortnite Battle Royale store design.

Until now, this new design had only been available to a few random players, regardless of their region and the platform on which Fortnite was played. After this change, the new store, with a cleaner design, and in which the largest objects can be seen in its previews, will now be available to everyone.

At the time we wrote this news, Epic Games has not provided any information about it in its usual channels (social networks such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, and the official Fortnite blog). We understand, therefore, that this new design, as we say, more clearly, has come to stay.

This change in the aesthetics of the store does not affect in any way or in any way the price in V-Bucks of the objects themselves; everything still costs the same. We remind you that the V-Bucks are the virtual currency with which we buy the objects in Fortnite, and which we obtain in exchange for real money. We don’t have to worry about a sudden spike that might come as a nasty surprise in this regard.

