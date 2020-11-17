Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle Now Available; price

The Fortnite Last Laugh bundle is now available for purchase in physical format. The Joker skin, Poison Ivy skin and the Midas Rey skin arrive.

On November 17, 2020, the Fortnite Battle Royale Last Laugh Bundle went on sale. This pack brings with it new skins: the Joker skin, the Poison Ivy skin and the Midas Rey skin, as well as new accessories for them. Next we talk about this new bundle, belonging to Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2, what is its price, and what content does it bring:

Fortnite – The Last Laugh Bundle: Joker, Poison Ivy and Midas Rey come to the game

As we have commented in the introductory paragraph of this news, this pack is available in several stores in physical format, such as Amazon. Priced at approximately € 25, this new Fortnite Battle Royale content pack includes all of the following:

1,000 V-Bucks

Skin Joker

Poison Ivy Skin

Skin Midas Rey

Riot of Laughter backpacking accessory

Backpacking accessory Climbing backpack

Midas Emblem Backpacking Accessory

Bad Joke Pickup Tool

Gathering Tool The Joker’s Revenge

Gathering Tool Ivy Ax

Enthroned Harvest Tool

Estela Choose a card

As always when we publish a news of this type, we leave you several things that you must take into account:



