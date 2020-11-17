Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle Now Available; price

The Fortnite Last Laugh bundle is now available for purchase in physical format. The Joker skin, Poison Ivy skin and the Midas Rey skin arrive.
On November 17, 2020, the Fortnite Battle Royale Last Laugh Bundle went on sale. This pack brings with it new skins: the Joker skin, the Poison Ivy skin and the Midas Rey skin, as well as new accessories for them. Next we talk about this new bundle, belonging to Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2, what is its price, and what content does it bring:
Fortnite – The Last Laugh Bundle: Joker, Poison Ivy and Midas Rey come to the game
As we have commented in the introductory paragraph of this news, this pack is available in several stores in physical format, such as Amazon. Priced at approximately € 25, this new Fortnite Battle Royale content pack includes all of the following:
1,000 V-Bucks
Skin Joker
Poison Ivy Skin
Skin Midas Rey
Riot of Laughter backpacking accessory
Backpacking accessory Climbing backpack
Midas Emblem Backpacking Accessory
Bad Joke Pickup Tool
Gathering Tool The Joker’s Revenge
Gathering Tool Ivy Ax
Enthroned Harvest Tool
Estela Choose a card
