Fortnite: The Golden Cube Arrives At The Cataclysm In The Center Of The Island

Fortnite: The golden cube of Fortnite Battle Royale arrives at The Cataclysm, the center of the island. Preparations begin for the Halloween 2021 event. The mysterious golden cube from Fortnite Battle Royale has arrived in The Cataclysm, the huge crater in the center of the island. These changes in the scenario are part of the preparations for the Halloween 2021 event, also called Nightmare before the Tempest 2021 / Fortnitemares 2021. We tell you everything we know about it, but not before reminding you that, currently, Fortnite Chapter 2 is found in Season 8 of the Battle Pass:

At around 01:15 a.m. CEST on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, the golden cube that has been moving throughout the island throughout Season 8 of Fortnite Chapter 2 made its last move: it reached the crater in the center of the island, an emblematic place on the map called The Cataclysm.