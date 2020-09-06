Fortnite: The Collection arrives on the island

The Taneleer Tivan Collection, The Marvel Collector, arrives on the island of Fortnite Battle Royale. We show you where it is and what this new area is like.

The changes continue to the island during Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass. This time, the new zone added is The Collection of Taneleer Tivan, better known as The Collector, a Marvel character who, as his own name suggests, he is dedicated to collecting and storing all kinds of goodies. Here we show you where this new area of ​​the map is, and what it looks like:

New area of ​​the Fortnite map: The Collection

The Collection is the newest iconic location to join the Fortnite Battle Royale island. It is found in quadrant H6 of the map, on a snowy mountain northeast of Rincón Rencoroso. Taking into account its arrival on the island, it remains such that, along with the rest of the new emblematic places that Season 4 has been receiving since it began.

This emblematic place has arrived on the island in the same way as those of the rest of the list in the paragraph above: they seem to have been teleported “by force”, since they are pieces of certain parts belonging to the Marvel Universe. We can see how they are practically circular / spherical portions, in whose contours an incandescent color is seen, we understand that by the energy generated by teleporting these areas.



