Fortnite: the Black Panther monument in season 4

The Stalking Black Panther, a monument to King T’Challa, of the Marvel universe, has appeared on the island of Fortnite Battle Royale. We show you.

Changes continue to appear in the new map of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2. If during previous days the Trask Transport Truck, and the Ant-Man Mansion appeared, this time it is the turn of the Black Panther Stalking , a monument to Black Panther. We tell you everything we know just below:

Fortnite receives a monument to Black Panther

The plot of Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass consists of several heroes and villains from the Marvel universe arriving on the island, and they will have to join forces to stop Galactus, the Eater of Worlds. Since the fourth season of Fortnite Chapter 2 began, areas of the Marvel world are appearing on the island of the Epic Games video game. First came the Trask Transport Truck, followed by the Ant-Man Mansion. On September 1, 2020, the Black Panther Stalking, a huge monument to Black Panther found in the E7 quadrant of the island, appeared:



