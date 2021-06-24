Fortnite: Summer Midas Skin Now Available; Price And Contents

Fortnite: Midas, one of the most popular skins in Fortnite, receives a summer version. This is the Summer Midas skin in Fortnite Battle Royale, now available. With the store change on June 24, 2021 at 02:00 CEST, the Summer Midas skin, the summer version of the Midas skin and first shown in the Cosmic Summer event trailer, arrived in Fortnite Battle Royale. Here we show you how is this skin from Season 7 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2, what is its price, and what content does it bring:

Fortnite: this is the Summer Midas skin

As we have commented in the introductory paragraph of this news, both the Summer Midas skin and its accessories arrived at the Fortnite Battle Royale store on June 24. At the time of writing this news item, all of these items appear in the “Featured” section of the store:

These are all the Summer Midas items available in Fortnite, along with their prices in turkeys