Fortnite Summer Challenge; Create Custom Modes In Creative

Fortnite: Epic Games is preparing a summer event for Fortnite’s Creative Mode in which your game modes can be featured and played by other players. Following the arrival of patch 16.40, Epic Games is preparing a new summer event for Fortnite Battle Royale, called the Summer Challenge. This event focuses on the Creative Mode of Fortnite, and will allow players who create the most original game modes to see how they are highlighted within the game so that they can be enjoyed by other players. We tell you everything we know about the summer event of Season 6 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2:

Fortnite: this is the Creative Mode Summer Challenge

Through a blog post on the official Fortnite website, Epic Games invites all players to create new game modes using the Creative Mode editor. The idea is that the most original and fun modes will be highlighted during the summer event that will be announced soon. The prize is exactly that: to get recognition for your work. Keep in mind that, if you have creator code, it can be a good way to attract users.

Epic Games clarifies that, although any type of game mode can be sent, “they look for experiences that give importance to summer fun.” They recommend creating modes such as a beach race, a fishing competition with friends or an adventure of completing missions. The genres they recommend for Creative’s custom game modes are: Team Battles, RPG, Survival, and Management.

How to participate in the Fortnite Creative Mode Summer Challenge

To participate in this event, and have the possibility of our game mode being featured during the Fortnite summer event, we must follow the following steps:

Submit your summer game modes via the Creative Featured Content form before June 11. Choose the option “Seasonal event”.

Remember that all submissions must be original creations, and be sure to follow the Creative Mode Featured Content guidelines.

Share your gameplay with the community using #CreativeSummer and tagging the Twitter channel @FNCreate.

Read the opinions of your fellow creators on the official Fortnite Creative Discord. Use the #CreativeSummer channel.