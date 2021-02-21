Fortnite: Street Fighter Chun-Li skins now available

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

Fortnite celebrates a collaboration with Street Fighter. We tell you how to get the Ryu skin and the Chun-Li skin from the mythical saga in Fortnite Battle Royale.

With the change of the store on February 21, 2021 at 01:00 CET, the Ryu skin and the Chun-Li skin from Street Fighter, both of which were previously leaked, arrived in Fortnite Battle Royale. Here we show you how these new skins are, belonging to Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2; what is their price, and what content do they bring

Fortnite x Street Fighter: this is how Ryu and Chun-Li skins are

As we have mentioned in the introductory paragraph of this news, both the Ryu skin and the Chun-Li skin, as well as their respective accessories, arrived at the Fortnite Battle Royale store on February 21. No one knows how long they will be available for purchase after your arrival.

