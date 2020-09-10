With the arrival of patch 14.10 to Fortnite Battle Royale, Stark Industries, Tony Stark / Iron Man’s company arrives on the map. We tell you.

On Thursday, September 10, 2020, patch 14.10 arrived in Fortnite Battle Royale, which brought with it many changes and news. One of the most significant was the arrival of Stark Industries, Tony Stark / Iron Man’s weapons and technology company, on the island of Fortnite. We tell you all the news on the map after this patch of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2:

Fortnite: Stark Industries comes to the island

The Stark Industries reflector panels that were scattered throughout different areas of the northeast of the island have finally fulfilled their function: teleporting a huge portion of New York to the island of Fortnite. In this strip of transported land is Stark Industries. As a consequence, Finca Frenesí has ​​completely disappeared.

The island map of Fortnite Battle Royale remains like this after the arrival of patch 14.10 to the game:



