Fortnite Spring Break Cup: dates, times and prizes

Epic Games announces the Spring Breakout Cup for Fortnite Battle Royale. We can get the Pato Punk skin for free. We tell you how to participate.

As part of the Fortnite Spring Breakout Easter 2021 event, Epic Games has also announced the Spring Breakout Cup, a new tournament in which, if we participate and remain among the best positions in our region, we can get the Pato Punk skin for free. We tell you everything that has been announced about this tournament of Season 6 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2:

Fortnite Spring Break Cup: dates and times

The Fortnite Battle Royale Spring Breakout Cup will begin on Friday, April 2, 2021 at a time to be determined. Taking into account that, depending on our region, the tournament will start at one time or another, to check the exact time it starts, we will have to check the “Competition” tab of the Battle Royale menu.

It is a tournament whose format is Duos (two players). The Spring Escape Cup will last a total of three hours, during which time we can play up to a maximum of ten games. The goal is to score as many points as possible in order to finish in a good position once the event is over.

Fortnite Spring Breakout Cup: scoring system

The Fortnite Battle Royale Spring Breakout Cup will use the following scoring system:

Masterful victory: 42 points

2nd: 36 points

3rd: 32 points

4th: 30 points

5th: 29 points

6th: 28 points

7th: 27 points

8th: 26 points

9th: 25 points

10th: 24 points

11th: 23 points

12th: 22 points

13th: 21 points

14th: 20 points

15.º: 19 points

16th: 18 points

17th: 17 points

18th: 16 points

19th: 15 points

20th: 14 points

21st: 13 points

22nd: 12 points

23rd: 11 points

24th: 10 points

From 25th to 29th: 9 points

From 30th to 34th: 6 points

From 35th to 39th: 3 points

From 40th to 44th: 2 points

45th to 50th: 1 point

Each elimination: 1 point

Fortnite Spring Break Cup: rankings and prizes

These are the positions in which we will have to remain to qualify for the following free prizes, depending on the region in which we have participated:

Europe

From 1st to 1125th place: Punk Duck skin and backpack.

USA. (East Coast)

From 1st to 575th place: Punk Duck skin and backpack.

USA. (West Coast)

From 1st to 250th place: Punk Duck skin and backpack.

Brazil

From 1st to 250th place: Punk Duck skin and backpack.

Asia

From 1st to 125th place: Punk Duck skin and backpack.

Oceania

From 1st to 75th place: Punk Duck skin and backpack.

middle East

From 1st to 100th place: Punk Duck skin and backpack.