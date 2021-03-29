Fortnite Spring Break Cup: dates, times and prizes

Epic Games announces the Spring Breakout Cup for Fortnite Battle Royale. We can get the Pato Punk skin for free. We tell you how to participate.
As part of the Fortnite Spring Breakout Easter 2021 event, Epic Games has also announced the Spring Breakout Cup, a new tournament in which, if we participate and remain among the best positions in our region, we can get the Pato Punk skin for free. We tell you everything that has been announced about this tournament of Season 6 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2:
Fortnite Spring Break Cup: dates and times
The Fortnite Battle Royale Spring Breakout Cup will begin on Friday, April 2, 2021 at a time to be determined. Taking into account that, depending on our region, the tournament will start at one time or another, to check the exact time it starts, we will have to check the “Competition” tab of the Battle Royale menu.
It is a tournament whose format is Duos (two players). The Spring Escape Cup will last a total of three hours, during which time we can play up to a maximum of ten games. The goal is to score as many points as possible in order to finish in a good position once the event is over.
Fortnite Spring Breakout Cup: scoring system
The Fortnite Battle Royale Spring Breakout Cup will use the following scoring system:
Masterful victory: 42 points
2nd: 36 points
3rd: 32 points
4th: 30 points
5th: 29 points
6th: 28 points
7th: 27 points
8th: 26 points
9th: 25 points
10th: 24 points
11th: 23 points
12th: 22 points
13th: 21 points
14th: 20 points
15.º: 19 points
16th: 18 points
17th: 17 points
18th: 16 points
19th: 15 points
20th: 14 points
21st: 13 points
22nd: 12 points
23rd: 11 points
24th: 10 points
From 25th to 29th: 9 points
From 30th to 34th: 6 points
From 35th to 39th: 3 points
From 40th to 44th: 2 points
45th to 50th: 1 point
Each elimination: 1 point
Fortnite Spring Break Cup: rankings and prizes
These are the positions in which we will have to remain to qualify for the following free prizes, depending on the region in which we have participated:
Europe
From 1st to 1125th place: Punk Duck skin and backpack.
USA. (East Coast)
From 1st to 575th place: Punk Duck skin and backpack.
USA. (West Coast)
From 1st to 250th place: Punk Duck skin and backpack.
Brazil
From 1st to 250th place: Punk Duck skin and backpack.
Asia
From 1st to 125th place: Punk Duck skin and backpack.
Oceania
From 1st to 75th place: Punk Duck skin and backpack.
middle East
From 1st to 100th place: Punk Duck skin and backpack.