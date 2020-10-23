Fortnite: Skull Squad Pack Now Available; price

The Skull Squad Skin Pack is now available for purchase in Fortnite Battle Royale. We show you what content it brings, and how much it costs.

On October 23, 2020, the Skull Squad / Squll Squad skin pack arrived in the Fortnite Battle Royale store. This pack belongs to Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass, and brings with it new Halloween skins with which to enjoy Fortnitemares 2020. We tell you everything just below:

Fortnite: this is the Skull Squad skin pack

As we discussed in the introductory paragraph of this news item, the Fortnite Battle Royale Skull Squad Pack arrived in the in-game store on October 23 at around 4:00 p.m. CET. We can see it in the section “Limited time offers”:

For a price of € 19.99, we will get all of the following if we decide to buy it:

Skin Bone Stick

Bone Bait Collection Tool

Skull Squad Leader Skin

Backpacking accessory Bone crunches

Bone Chieftain Skin

Backpacking accessory Bone frying

Picking Tool Fleshy Bone

Bone Scavenger Skin

Backpacking accessory Bone wings

Hang Glider Cranial Cruiser

Bony Wrap

Skin Violet



