Fortnite: skins Black Panther, Capitana Marvel

On December 21, 2020, the Marvel Royalty and Warriors Pack arrived in the Fortnite Battle Royale store, which brings with it Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Taskmaster. This pack belongs to Season 5 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass. We tell you all about the Black Panther skin, the Captain Marvel skin and the Fortnite Taskmaster skin just below:

How to get Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Taskmaster in Fortnite

As we discussed in the introductory paragraph of this news item, the Fortnite Battle Royale Royalty and Warriors Pack arrived in the in-game store with the store change on December 21, 2020 at 01:00 CET. We can see it in the “Limited Time” section



