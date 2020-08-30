Fortnite: Silver Surfer skin now available; price

Marvel’s Silver Surfer skin arrives at the Fortnite Battle Royale store. We detail everything we know about it: price and accessories that it includes.

On August 30, 2020, Marvel’s Silver Surfer skin arrived at the Fortnite Battle Royale store. In this way, the once Herald of Galactus arrives at Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2. Here we show you how it is, and we give you relevant information, such as its price and what it includes:

Skin Silver Surfer in Fortnite: price and how to get it

The Silver Surfer skin appears in the “Featured” section of the Fortnite Battle Royale store. As is usual in these cases, it does not come alone, but brings its own accessories with it. In addition, we have several purchase options, which are the following:

Silver Surfer Bundle (includes Silver Surfer skin, Herald Star backpacking accessory,

Silver Surfer’s surfboard hang glider, and Silver Surfer’s Peak pickup tool): 2,200 V-Bucks reduced from 3,100 which cost to purchase items separately

Silver Surfer Skin + Herald Star backpack accessory: 1,500 V-Bucks

Hang Gliding Silver Surfer’s Surfboard: 800 V-Bucks

Silver Surfer’s Pickaxe Pickup Tool: 800 V-Bucks

As always when we publish a news item about a skin from the Fortnite Battle Royale turkey shop, we remind you of the following points:

Items in the store come and go constantly; the content of the store changes daily at 02:00 am CEST. If you want a specific object, the ideal is to buy it as soon as you see it, because it is impossible to know when it will return.

The skins are exclusive to Fortnite’s Battle Royale and Creative modes. They cannot be used in the PvE Save the World co-op campaign.

We can use the rest of the items in the lot without problems in all Fortnite game modes:

Save the World, Battle Royale and Creative.

All items in the Fortnite Battle Royale store are cosmetic. That is, no character is “stronger” or “better” than another; they are mere options at a visual level that we can use to distinguish ourselves from other players.



