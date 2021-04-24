Fortnite: Second Teaser of the Skin Neymar Jr; Trailer Date Confirmed

Fortnite: Epic Games shows a second teaser of the Neymar Jr skin, from the Battle Pass of Season 6 of Fortnite Chapter 2, and gives the date of the official trailer.

On 04/24/2021, Epic Games published a second teaser for the Neymar Jr skin, exclusive to the Battle Pass of Season 6 of Fortnite Chapter 2. In addition to this, they also gave a date for the official trailer of the skin. We tell you everything we know about it just below:

Fortnite: second teaser of the skin Neymar Jr; trailer date revealed

At 6:00 p.m. CEST on Saturday, April 24, 2021, the official Fortnite Twitter account, @FortniteGame, posted the following:

The text that accompanies the publication is “He will be unleashed soon. 4.27.2021. Full reveal soon”, which translated, means “He will be unleashed soon. 04/27/2021. Full disclosure soon”. In the same tweet a video is inserted that will be released on Sunday, April 27, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. CEST, in which the Neymar Jr skin will be officially shown in Fortnite:

This post is a teaser for the Neymar Jr skin from Fortnite. This short promotional video shows a little more about what the soccer player will look like in the video game. In addition, the official launch date is confirmed: Tuesday, April 27, 2021.