Fortnite: Season 7 Will Bring Graphical Improvements in The PC Version

Fortnite is already counting down to the arrival of Season 7 on June 8th. In addition to new objectives, skins and characters, the update will also bring graphical changes to the game in its PC version, with improvements in shadow effects and improved post-processing features.

According to Epic Games, the goal is to make the look of the PC version on the same level as the version for current consoles: Xbox Series S/X and PS5. With this, the graphic setting “High” will have the same graphics as the “Epic”, while the “Epic” will bring all the visual news, such as improvements in lighting, explosions, fire, shadows and much more.

This change will only be felt for those who have a PC with more current graphics cards, which is also good news for those who play with the minimum and medium visual resources, as they will not be changed. However, after the Season 7 update, Fortnite’s recommended requirements have changed, even though there is nothing to do with the graphical enhancement.

Check the necessary requirements for each of the levels:

Minimum requirements

Processor: Intel Core i3 3225 (or equivalent);

RAM memory: 4 GB;

Graphics Card: Intel HD 4000 or Intel Iris Pro 5200 (or equivalent);

Operating system: Windows 7, 8 or 10 64-bit version.

Recommended requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5 7300U (or equivalent);

RAM memory: 8 GB;

Graphics card: Nvidia GTX 960, AMD R9 280 (or equivalent);

Video memory: 2GB VRAM;

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit version.

epic requirements

Processor: Intel Core i7 8700, AMD Ryzen 7 3700x (or equivalent);

RAM memory: 16 GB;

Graphics Card: Nvidia GTX 1080, AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (or equivalent);

Video memory: 4GB VRAM;

Storage: SSD NVMe;

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit version