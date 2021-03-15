Fortnite Season 6: Zero Point Crisis final event

Everything we know about Season 6 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass. When does it start? Will there be an event at the end of Season 5?

Season 5 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass is in its final days. In this news we collect everything we know about Season 6 of Chapter 2 of Fortnite, including when it begins, and if there will be – or not – an event at the end of Season 5 that will give rise to the new one. All this information, just below:

When does Fortnite Season 6 start?

At the time we wrote this news, the only information about it is the one that appears in the game itself, within the “Battle Pass” tab of the Battle Royale menu. According to Fortnite itself, Season 6 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass would begin on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. It is at this time that patch 16.00 will arrive, which will bring all the content of the new season.

This date is not final and could be postponed – or advanced – depending on any unforeseen event, or change that Epic Games considers appropriate in the Fortnite content agenda.

Will there be a final Fortnite Season 5 event?

Patch 15.50 was the most recent content update, and is expected to be the last for Season 5. Using datamining tools and techniques, we did not find any “compromising” files among the new files added with this update. By “compromising” we mean one that gave enough clues to suggest that there would be an event at the end of Season 5. In other words: it doesn’t look like there is an event this season, as it already happened at the end. from Season 3 of Chapter 2.

A significant change from the Season 5 story applied during this last patch was the fact that, since then, Zero Point has been much more unstable; is badly cracked and makes sounds louder than before