Fortnite Season 6: Week 4 Leaked Challenges and Missions

Fornite:We give you the list of challenges and missions of Week 4 of Season 6 of Fortnite Chapter 2. We prepare for them before they are in the game.The challenges and missions of Week 4 of Season 6 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 will be activated on Thursday, April 8 at 4:00 p.m. CEST. However, and as has become common in this house, using datamining techniques and tools, we have filtered them and we already know what they are. Just below we tell you what each Fortnite challenge and mission of this batch is:

Fortnite Season 6: Week 4 Leaked Legendary Mission

Deal damage with primitive weapons (0 / 2,500) – Reward: 24,500 Season XP

Deal damage with primitive weapons (0 / 5,000) – Reward: 24,500 Season XP

Deal damage with primitive weapons (0 / 7,500) – Reward: 24,500 Season XP

Deal damage with primitive weapons (0 / 10,000) – Reward: 24,500 Season XP

Deal damage with primitive weapons (0 / 12,500) – Reward: 24,500 Season XP

The legendary mission is the orange one. This week’s legendary mission asks us to deal damage to enemies with primitive weapons. As always happens with the missions of this category, we will have a one week time limit to complete all its phases, and the progress of companions of the members of our group affects us. If other players in our party deal damage to enemies with primitive weapons, our overall challenge progress will increase, and vice versa.

Fortnite Season 6: Epic Week 4 missions

-Set Structures On Fire (0/10) – Reward: 24,000 Season XP

-Register Chests (0/7) – Reward: 24,000 Season XP

-Eliminate opponents with rare or higher rarity weapons (0/3) – Reward: 24,000 Season XP

-Knock out wild animals with a Shock Grenade or Shock Bow (0/1) – Reward: 24,000 Season XP

-Tame Wild Animals (0/1) – Reward: 24,000 Season XP

-Deal damage to opponents with the Recycler (0/300) – Reward: 24,000 Season XP

-Revive a partner (0/1) – Reward: 24,000 Season XP

Epic missions are, as you already know, weekly missions. They are the purple ones. As usual, they propose us to carry out various actions on the island in exchange for experience with which to level up.

These are all the leaked missions and challenges from Week 4 of Season 6 of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 2. Except for the unexpected, they should be active in the game at 4:00 p.m. CEST on April 8, 2021. As always In Meristation you will have a complete guide with text, images and videos.