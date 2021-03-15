Fortnite Season 6 trailer: date, time of release

We already know what time and what day the trailer for Season 6 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 will be released. We tell you everything we know.
We already know when the trailer for Season 6, the new season of Fortnite, will be released. Season 5 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass has less than 24 hours to live. We tell you all about the new trailer just below:
Fortnite season 6 cinematic trailer date and time
On Monday, March 15, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. CET, the Epic Games Twitter account published the following tweet:
If they won't give us what we want. Then we'll take it ourselves.
3.16.2021. #FortniteSeason6https://t.co/6Ecyw8jHKD pic.twitter.com/XujTF69lkF
— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 15, 2021