Fortnite Season 6: First Official Image Revealed

The Xbox One and Xbox One Series X | S interface reveals the first official image of Season 6 of Fortnite Chapter 2. We show it here.

On 03/10/2021, the Fortnite club on Microsoft, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S consoles published a news item in which the first official image of Season 6 of Chapter 2 was seen. We know about this teaser for Fortnite Chapter 2, which is in the last moments of Season 5 of its Battle Pass:

Fortnite Season 6: first official image

At around 5:00 p.m. CET on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Fortnite club (not to be confused with the subscription of the same name) on the Xbox family game consoles from Microsoft, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S published a news with what is the first official image of Season 6 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2:

Just below we leave you the image in question in all its splendor:

First official image of Season 6 of Fortnite Chapter 2

As we can see, it is simply an image that is made up of the game’s logo, along with the iconic battle bus. We suppose that this image could be the one that would appear when starting the game during the next season in the desktop video consoles PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. At the moment there is no more information on Season 6 of Chapter 2 of Fortnite.