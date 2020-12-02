Fortnite Season 5 – Zero Point: all the skins

The Fortnite Season 5 Battle Pass offers 100 levels packed with unreleased content. Find out what they are and at what level to get them.

Fortnite continues to expand its charismatic universe. Chapter 2: Zero Point gives way to its Season 5, which dismisses the Galactus event of these months ago. Our mission will be to restore normality in the new locations that we will find on the battle royale map. As usual, the seasons come from the hand of a battery of cosmetic contents that we will discover throughout the months; today we already know what they are. With Patch 15.00 now available, the full notes of which you will find here, we show you what skins for characters and rewards you will find in your Battle Pass.

What is the Fortnite Battle Royale Battle Pass and how does it work?

The Battle Pass is a paid subscription, a premium service that is not necessary to play Fortnite, which is free, but which is highly recommended for those who spend more hours in the game, as it offers access to exclusive content that is not available. you can get or unlock in any other way. Each season has its own pass and these expire from one season to another, so the Battle Pass of Season 5, for example, will not work for Season 6. They all cost about eight euros approximately, but to buy them we have to Get first with V-Bucks, the virtual currency of the game. The V-Bucks are sold in batches through the digital store of the platforms we play on (the PlayStation Store in the case of PS4, for example). As each battle pass costs 950 V-Bucks, if we want to buy it we will need a lot of 1000 V-Bucks, which is sold for 7.99 euros.

However, be careful because there is also the option of getting the Battle Pass without spending a single penny. How? Well, playing, playing and playing. As we go up levels we will also win V-Bucks (normally they will give us 100 V-Bucks after every 7 levels), so if we play enough games we can accumulate the necessary V-Bucks to buy a Battle Pass with them. However, it is an option only valid for those who spend more time playing the game, and of course a very laborious process that gobbles up hours and hours with ease. To get 1000 V-Bucks in Battle Pass 5, without going any further, we will need to reach level 65, which is something that is not achieved every day.



