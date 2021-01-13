Fortnite Season 5: Week 7 Leaked Challenges

We tell you what are the challenges, epic missions and the legendary mission leaked from Week 7 of Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2.

The missions / challenges for Week 7 of Season 5 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass will be activated on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. CET. As always, using data mining tools and techniques, we have been able to access them. Here we leave you with the leaked missions of Week 7 of Season 5 of Fortnite:

Fortnite Season 5: Week 7 Leaked Legendary Challenge / Mission

Deal damage to opponents in vehicles (0/500) – Reward: 55,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents in vehicles (0 / 1,000) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents in vehicles (0 / 1,500) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

Deal damage to vehicle opponents (0 / 2,000) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

Deal damage to vehicle opponents (0 / 2,500) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

The legendary mission (orange color) of Week 7 of Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2 simply asks us to inflict damage to opponents who are inside vehicles. It is a single mission divided into five phases in total.