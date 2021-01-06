Fortnite Season 5: Week 6 Leaked Challenges

We tell you what are the challenges, epic missions and the legendary mission leaked from Week 6 of Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2.

The missions / challenges of Week 6 of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 will be activated on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. CET. As always, using data mining tools and techniques, we have been able to access them. Here we leave you with the leaked missions of Week 6 of Season 5 of Fortnite:

Fortnite Season 5: Week 6 Leaked Legendary Challenge / Mission

Get headshots (0/20) – Reward: 55,000 Season XP

Get headshots (0/40) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

Get headshots (0/60) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

Get headshots (0/80) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

Get headshots (0/100) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

The legendary mission (orange color) of Week 6 of Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2 simply asks us to shoot enemies in the head. It is a single mission divided into five phases in total.