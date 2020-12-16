Fortnite Season 5: Week 3 Leaked Challenges

We tell you what are the challenges, epic missions and the legendary mission leaked from Week 3 of Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2.

The missions / challenges of Week 3 of Season 5 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass will be activated on Thursday, December 17 at 3:00 p.m. CET. As always, using datamining tools and techniques, we have been able to access them. Here we leave you with the leaked missions of Week 2 of Season 5 of Fortnite:

Fortnite Season 5: Week 3 Leaked Legendary Challenge / Mission

Eliminations from a Vehicle (0/3) – Reward: 55,000 Season XP

Eliminations from a vehicle (0/6) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

Eliminations from a vehicle (0/9) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

Eliminations from a vehicle (0/12) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

Eliminations from a vehicle (0/15) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

The legendary mission (orange color) of Week 3 of Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2 simply asks us to eliminate enemies from a vehicle, either because we run them over, or because, as passengers, we shoot them until they die. It is a single mission divided into five phases in total.



