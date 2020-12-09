Fortnite Season 5: Week 2 Leaked Missions

We tell you what are the epic missions and the legendary mission leaked from Week 2 of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2.

The missions of Week 2 of Season 5 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass will be activated on Thursday, December 10 at 3:00 p.m. CET. As always, using data mining techniques and tools, we have been able to access them. Here we leave you with the leaked missions of Week 2 of Season 5 of Fortnite:

Fortnite Season 5: Week 2 Leaked Legendary Mission

Legendary Weapon Damage (0 / 1,500) – Reward: 55,000 Season XP

Legendary Weapon Damage (0 / 3,000) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

Legendary Weapon Damage (0 / 4,500) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

Legendary Weapon Damage (06,000) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

Legendary Weapon Damage (0 / 7,500) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

The legendary mission (orange color) of Week 2 of Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2 simply asks us to inflict damage to enemies with weapons of legendary rarity (orange color). It is a single mission divided into five phases in total.

Fortnite Season 5: Epic Week 2 Leaked Missions



