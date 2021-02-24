Fortnite Season 5: Week 13 Leaked Challenges

We tell you what are the challenges, epic missions and the legendary mission leaked from Week 13 of Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2.

The missions / challenges of Week 13 of Season 5 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass will be activated on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. CET. As always, using data mining techniques and tools, we have been able to access this data, introduced into the game with patch 15.40. Here we leave you with the leaked missions of Week 13 of Season 5 of Fortnite:

Fortnite Season 5: Week 13 Leaked Legendary Challenge / Mission

Build structures (0/60) – Reward: 55,000 Season XP

Build structures (0/120) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

Build structures (0/180) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

Build structures (0/240) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

Build structures (0/300) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

The legendary mission (orange color) of Week 13 of Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2 simply asks us to build structures of any type. It is a single mission divided into five phases in total.

Fortnite Season 5: Week 13 Leaked Epic Challenges / Missions

Scan a server in Shallow Central (0/1) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Throw Fruit in Hunter’s House (0/3) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents in Hunter’s House, The Orchard, or Commerce City (0/300) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Pistol Damage (0/300) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Bathe in a toxic tank in Raging Stacks (0/1) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Enter Zero Point (0/1) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Destroy Crystal Trees (0/5) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

The epic missions (purple color) of Week 13 of Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2 would be the weekly challenges. As you can see, the game proposes us, in this case, to perform all kinds of various actions.

All these missions will be available, as we say, and except for a last minute change, on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. CET. In Meristation you will have a complete guide to all of them as soon as they are active in the game.