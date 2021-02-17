Fortnite Season 5: Week 12 Leaked Challenges

We tell you what are the challenges, epic missions and the legendary mission leaked from Week 12 of Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2.

The missions / challenges of Week 12 of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 will be activated on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. CET. As always, using data mining techniques and tools, we have been able to access this data, introduced into the game with patch 15.40. Here we leave you with the leaked missions of Week 11 of Season 5 of Fortnite:

Fortnite Season 5: Week 12 Leaked Legendary Challenge / Mission

Hit an enemy within 10 seconds of a zero offset (0/5) – Reward: 55,000 Season XP

The legendary mission (orange color) from Week 12 of Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2 simply asks us to inflict damage to opponents just after using a teleportation after consuming a Zero Point crystal or a Zero Point Fish. It is a single mission divided into five phases in total.