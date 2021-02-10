Fortnite Season 5: Week 11 Leaked Challenges

We tell you what are the challenges, epic missions and the legendary mission leaked from Week 11 of Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2.

The missions / challenges of Week 11 of Season 5 of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 2 will be activated on Thursday, February 1, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. CET. As always, using data mining techniques and tools, we have been able to access this data, introduced into the game with patch 15.30. Here we leave you with the leaked missions of Week 11 of Season 5 of Fortnite:

Fortnite Season 5: Week 11 Leaked Legendary Challenge / Mission

Deal damage to opponents with crossbows (0 / 1,000) – Reward: 55,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents with crossbows (0 / 2,000) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents with crossbows (0 / 3,000) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents with crossbows (0 / 4,000) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents with crossbows (0 / 5,000) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

The legendary mission (orange color) from Week 11 of Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2 simply asks us to deal damage to opponents with crossbows. It is a single mission divided into five phases in total.