Fortnite Season 5 started a few weeks ago. The barrel pistol has made a comeback to the delight of fans. Fortnite knows how to please fans and always finds a way to attract them. Thus, the game has made the hand cannon available in season 5 and it promises some great battles.

Gamers continue to be attracted to Fortnite gaming and gamers never seem to get bored of it. It must be said that the game of Epic Games knows how to charm them and keep them going. A few weeks ago, the players were able to discover season 5 and this new chapter is very ambitious.

First, they were able to take on new challenges, and the video game featured many skins. The latter never stops winking at films and series. Indeed, there have been some beautiful crossovers with Marvel, The Mandalorian or even DC. Players are therefore spoiled for choice when it comes to character looks.

With Thor, Iron Man, or Black Widow, it’s almost impossible to be bored in Fortnite. Especially since the game likes to highlight certain holidays. Not long ago, he offered a few skins around Valentine’s Day to entertain players a bit more.

However, in recent weeks, there have been many updates in Season 5. Fans have been able to meet new hunters and the game has also featured brand new weapons. Besides, it seems that Epic Games wanted to please the early fans.

Fortnite season 5: the powerful hand cannon is back!

FORTNITE: A WEAPON MAKES ITS BIG RETURN!

Fortnite has decided to revamp a very popular weapon. Indeed, according to the new leaks, gamers will soon be able to find the Bourlingueur. The latter can return to the barrel weapon in royal mode after more than a year of absence. Something to drive the most nostalgic crazy!

According to the Dexerto website, the weapon can inflict at least 75 damage with a headshot multiplier of x2.0. Then, it has a rate of fire of 0.8 and the size of the magazine is 7. However, it takes a little more than 2 seconds for the reloading time of the pistol.

However, Fortnite fans will be able to test a whole new mode. Indeed, the “Comeback”, a limited time mode will arrive in a few days. This will give each player five lives at the very start of the match. However, each time the player dies, the weapons will become scarce.

So when can we expect to see this new mode arrive? According to Dexerto, the Comeback could arrive in the next update and it will correspond to version 15.50. It should arrive on March 2, just before the end of season 5. Indeed, this chapter will end on March 15, 2021.