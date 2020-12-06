Fortnite Season 5: how to improve weapons

We tell you how to upgrade weapons during Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass Season 5. All weapon upgrade site locations.

The upgrade benches have disappeared in Season 5 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass; however, this does not mean that we cannot upgrade weapons during this season. To do this, we will have to visit certain characters and pay them the corresponding gold. In this section of our complete guide to Fortnite Battle Royale we tell you how to improve weapons:

How to improve weapons in Fortnite Season 5

As we have said in the first paragraph of this guide, in Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2 there are no improvement banks; instead, we will have to go to these points, where there are characters who, as part of their services in exchange for gold, can improve the weapon that we have equipped at that time:

Reese: Filthy Docks, in the easternmost warehouse.

Kondor: Campo Calígine.

Lord Death: Property of Impulse, a mansion on the west coast of the island, southwest of Burning Sands.

Brutus: Filthy Docks, in the southernmost building.

Spark Plug: Appears randomly at the gas station north of Sticky Swamp, the gas station west of Campo Calígine, or the Sleeping Pool gas station.

Kit: Spiteful Corner.

Meat Warlord: Appears randomly at the Burger Burger Restaurant (south of Sacred Hedges), and Burger Burger Truck, east of the Rogue Hold.

Tomatoid – Appears randomly in Pete the Pizza Maker’s Truck (southwest of Sticky Swamp) and Pizza Pit (north of Colossal Colosseum).

Fish Stick – Appears randomly in Coral Castle and Sandy Cliffs Fish Stick restaurant.

To improve a weapon, we must go to one of the locations where one of these characters is, and talk to them. One of the dialogue options will be to improve the weapon that we have equipped at that moment



