Fortnite Season 5: how to get the sapphire, topaz

The Season 5 skins of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass have several additional styles: sapphire, topaz and Zero Point. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you how to get the sapphire, topaz and Zero Point skins:

To unlock the additional styles of all the skins of the Battle Pass of Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2 we do not have to do any specific task; we just have to play and level up. Skins are unlocked every certain levels. To unlock absolutely everything, we must reach level 225.

Reese’s Sapphire, Topaz and Zero Point Skins

Reese’s Sapphire, Topaz, and Zero Point styles are earned by reaching the following levels in Season 5:

Sapphire Style: Level 110

Topaz Style: Level 160

Zero Point Style: Level 205

Sapphire, Topaz and Zero Point Mancake Skins

Mancake’s Sapphire, Topaz, and Zero Point styles are earned by reaching the following levels in Season 5:

Sapphire Style: Level 120

Topaz Style: Level 170

Zero Point Style: Level 210

Mave’s Sapphire, Topaz and Zero Point Skins

Mave’s Sapphire, Topaz, and Zero Point styles are earned by reaching the following levels in Season 5:

Sapphire Style: Level 130

Topaz Style: Level 180

Zero Point Style: Level 215



