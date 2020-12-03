Fortnite Season 5: how to get the sapphire, topaz

We tell you how to get the sapphire, topaz and Zero Point skins of the characters of the Battle Pass of Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2.
The Season 5 skins of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass have several additional styles: sapphire, topaz and Zero Point. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you how to get the sapphire, topaz and Zero Point skins:
To unlock the additional styles of all the skins of the Battle Pass of Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2 we do not have to do any specific task; we just have to play and level up. Skins are unlocked every certain levels. To unlock absolutely everything, we must reach level 225.
Reese’s Sapphire, Topaz and Zero Point Skins
Reese’s Sapphire, Topaz, and Zero Point styles are earned by reaching the following levels in Season 5:
Sapphire Style: Level 110
Topaz Style: Level 160
Zero Point Style: Level 205
Sapphire, Topaz and Zero Point Mancake Skins
Mancake’s Sapphire, Topaz, and Zero Point styles are earned by reaching the following levels in Season 5:
Sapphire Style: Level 120
Topaz Style: Level 170
Zero Point Style: Level 210
Mave’s Sapphire, Topaz and Zero Point Skins
Mave’s Sapphire, Topaz, and Zero Point styles are earned by reaching the following levels in Season 5:
Sapphire Style: Level 130
Topaz Style: Level 180
Zero Point Style: Level 215