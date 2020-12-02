Fortnite Season 5: all the new weapons according to rarity

We show you which are all the active weapons during Fortnite Season 5 according to their rarity (common, uncommon, rare, epic and legendary).
Fortnite weapons are a fundamental part of the game. Knowing them thoroughly is necessary if we want to be victorious. In this section of our complete guide we list all the weapons from Season 5 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass, including the new weapons that came to the game with patch 15.00:
Note: in this guide we will only list the weapons of the main game modes (Solo, Duos, Squads) that are active during Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2. This guide will be updated as new weapons arrive in the game, and others are withdrawn.
All weapons from Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2
In Fortnite Battle Royale there are many different types of weapons to collect. Additionally, weapons have different rarities, which determines how good they are within the same weapon family. For example, an epic pistol is better than a regular pistol because its attributes will be better (more damage, slower reload speed). The rarities are as follows:
Common rarity: white color
Uncommon Rarity: Color Green
Rare Rarity: Blue Color
Epic rarity: purple color
Legendary Rarity: Color Orange
In addition to this, there is a special rarity – Mythic rarity (golden color), which is reserved for Mythical weapons and items.
All new weapons from Fortnite Season 5
With the arrival of Season 5 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass, the following new weapons have arrived in the game; some of them were previously in Fortnite and have been retouched when being added again:
The Mandalorian Sniper Rifle
Heavy marksman rifle
Scoped revolver
Four-barreled shotgun
Silenced pistol
Sawed-off shotgun
Storm Scout Sniper Rifle
Jetpack from The Mandalorian