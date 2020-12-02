Know the location and what are the 40 times available in Season 5 of Fortnite. Grab your fishing pole to complete the collection.

Fortnite welcomes its Season 5. In this way Galactus says goodbye after having fully impacted with the force of the Marvel universe. The mission entrusted to us until next March 2021 will be to restore normality in the new locations that we will find in the playable area. As part of our comprehensive guide, in this piece we will cover the 40 fish available during this time frame.

Fortnite Season 5: all the fish and how to catch them

The fishing mechanics have not changed between seasons; To fish, just use a fishing rod at fishing spots (circles with fish in random places in the water), or at any point in a body of water. Once this is done, we must wait for something to bite, and we remove the fishing rod from the water. We will find fishing rods randomly on the ground, in chests, or inside barrels in areas near the water.

Another option for fishing is to use a harpoon weapon at fishing spots (they are found at random); just shoot the harpoon towards the fish circle to get a random object.

Every time we fish in Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2, the game itself will notify us of what type of fish we have caught, and its size. Once this is done, it will be added to an agenda that we can consult at any time.



