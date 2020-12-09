Fortnite Season 5: all Legendary Missions

We tell you how to complete all the Legendary Missions of Fortnite Season 5. New challenges with group assistance to gain experience.

Season 5 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass brings with it new challenges with group assistance enabled, called Legendary Missions. They are orange missions that expire, and only last seven days once active. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we give you the list of Legendary Missions, and we tell you how to complete them:

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 5: what are Legendary Missions?

The Legendary Missions of Season 5 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass are new limited-time challenges that can be completed with group assistance. That is, our Duo, Trio or Squad companions can help, with their actions, to complete our active legendary missions, and vice versa.

Of course, keep in mind that all legendary missions last one week since they are active in the game. After this time, they cannot be completed and, therefore, their rewards (experience) cannot be obtained. Knowing this, here is the complete list:

Legendary Mission of Week 1 of Season 5 of Fortnite

Complete Bounties (0/5) – Reward: 55,000 Seasonal PE

Complete Bounties (0/10) – Reward: 55,000 Seasonal PE

Complete Bounties (0/15) – Reward: 55,000 Seasonal PE

Complete Bounties (0/20) – Reward: 55,000 Seasonal PE

Complete Bounties (0/25) – Reward: 55,000 Seasonal PE

In order to complete all phases of this legendary quest, we, or our companions, must / must complete contracts. This is done by going to certain points on the map where there are characters or bounty hunter boards that offer us elimination contracts



