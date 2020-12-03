Fortnite Season 5: all achievements / legacies

Season 5 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass has brought with it new achievements / legacies. As always, completing these milestones requires us to take specific actions. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we go over the full list of achievements.

In the “Career” tab of Fortnite Battle Royale we can see our achievements / legacies

We remind you that within the game you can check which achievements you have unlocked and their respective names if you enter the “Career” tab of the Fortnite Battle Royale menu. Know that completing these actions does not give us any rewards beyond these milestones appearing in the “Career” section. Now, without further ado we leave you the complete list:

All Set: Earned the Assault Rifle Expert Commendation during Season 5.

Bombs Away: Earned the Explosives Expert Commendation during Season 5.

Pick Your Battles – Earned the Peak Expert Commendation during Season 5.

Smoking Gun: Earned the Commendation of Expert Gunslinger during Season 5.

Gunpowder Keg: Earned the Commendation of Shotgun Expert during Season 5.

Plug Buster: Earned the SMG Expert Commendation during Season 5.

Sharpshooter: Earned the Expert Shooter Commendation during Season 5.

Damage Control: Earned 2 different Weapons Specialist Commendations in the same match during Season 5.

Fair Damage: You have earned 3 different Weapon Specialist Commendations in the same match during Season 5.

Damage Assessment: Earned 4 different Weapons Specialist Commendations in the same match during Season 5.

What is the damage ?: You have earned 5 different Weapons Specialist Commendations in the same match during Season 5.

Collateral Damage: Earned 6 different Weapon Specialist Commendations in the same match during Season 5.

The damage is done: You have earned 7 different Weapons Specialist Commendations in the same match during Season 5.



