Fortnite Season 4: Wolverine’s Awakening challenges guide

We help you complete the challenges of the Awakening of Wolverine, of the X-Men, in Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2.

The Wolverine Awakening challenges are the challenges that we must complete in Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass to unlock the integrated SNIKT! Gesture. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we help you complete them:

Wolverine’s Awakening challenges allow us to unlock the built-in SNIKT! Gesture. Once obtained, it will be ours forever. It can only be equipped by the Wolverine skin.

This challenge consists of completing all eight Wolverine challenges:

Investigate Mysterious Claw Marks (0/3)

Find the loading screen image in the Quinjet Patrol Area (0/1)

Find Wolverine’s trophy in Filthy Docks (0/1)

Shoot all of Sentinel’s hands without touching the ground (0/1)

Find a Trask Transport Truck (0/1)

Defeat Wolverine (0/1)

Damage with Wolverine’s claws (0/200)

Regain Health with Wolverine (0/100)



