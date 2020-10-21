Fortnite Season 4: Week 9 Leaked Challenges

We tell you what are the leaked challenges of Week 9 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2. Each challenge and its reward.

The challenges for Week 9 of Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass will be activated on Thursday, October 22 at 3:00 p.m. CET. As it is already more than usual in these parts, we know what they are because we have accessed them using datamining tools and techniques. Here we tell you what each Fortnite challenge of this batch is:

Fortnite: leaked challenges of Week 9 of Season 4

The data corresponding to the challenges of Week 9 of Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2 were added to the game through patch 14.30 last Tuesday, September 13. According to this file, these would be the challenges of this week:

Search chests in Sacred Hedges (0/7) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Eliminations in Sticky Swamp (0/3) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Collect Floating Circles in Angry Stacks (0/4) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Use the Silver Surfer table in the same game (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Land in Sharkbone’s Telliz and finish in the top 25 (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

[PH] Placeholder (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

[PH] Placeholder (0/1) – Reward: 50,000 Season PE

Deal damage to opponents in Burning Sands (0/500) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

As always, we know that the weekly challenges of Season 4 are always seven in total, but the lists that we filter – pulling them as is from the game files – are more than seven because the remaining challenges are backup in case any of those on this list may not work.

The two challenges called “Placeholder” are templates that Epic places and that you can replace at any time. Unfortunately, at the time of publication of this news, Epic Games changed the file system of Fortnite on PC with patch 14.40, which prevents us from using our datamining tools to check if the text has been updated and thus see the name of the challenges.

In any case, you will have a complete guide to each and every one of these challenges when they are active in the game, on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. CET.



