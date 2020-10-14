Fortnite Season 4: Week 8 Leaked Challenges

We tell you what are the leaked challenges of Week 8 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2. Each challenge and its reward.

The challenges for Week 8 of Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass will be activated on Thursday, October 15 at 3:00 p.m. CET. As it is already more than usual in these parts, we know what they are because we have accessed them using datamining tools and techniques. Here we tell you what each Fortnite challenge of this batch is:

Fortnite: leaked challenges of Week 8 of Season 4

The data corresponding to the challenges of Week 8 of Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2 were added to the game through patch 14.30 last Tuesday, September 13. According to this file, these would be the challenges of this week:

Search Chests in Burning Sands (0/7) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Eliminations in Stark Industries (0/5) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Drive a car or truck through a rift (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Eliminate opponents while jumping or falling (0/5) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Headshot Doom’s minions or Stark’s robots (0/35) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Visit different Named Locations in the same game (0/5) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents with Assault Rifles or Marksman Rifles (0 / 15,000) – Reward: 50,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents in Campo Calígine (0/500) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Again, we know that the weekly challenges of Season 4 are always seven in total, but the lists that we filter – pulling them as is from the game files – are more than seven because the remaining challenges are backup in case any of those on this list may not work. In any case, you will have a complete guide to each and every one of these challenges when they are active in the game, on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. CET.



