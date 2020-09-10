Fortnite Season 4: Week 3 and Wolverine leaked challenge

We tell you what are the leaked challenges of Week 3 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2. Challenges and rewards.

The challenges for Week 3 of Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass will be activated on Thursday, September 10 at 3:00 p.m. CEST. The same will happen with this week’s Wolverine challenge. As always, we know what they are because we have accessed the corresponding files using datamining tools and techniques. Here we tell you what each Fortnite challenge of this batch is:

Here we tell you how to complete the challenges of Week 3

Fortnite: leaked challenges from Week 3 of Season 4

Data for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Week 3 challenges were added to the game via Patch 14.10 on Thursday, September 10. According to this file, these would be the challenges of this week:

Search chests in Angry Stacks (0/7) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Eliminations in Commerce City (0/3) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Gather Wood in Afflicted Alameda (0/500) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Visit Black Panther’s Stalking (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Deal damage with explosions from gas pipes or gasoline cans (0/250) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Set Fire Traps (0/3) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Eliminate Iron Man in Stark Industries (0/3) – Reward: 50,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents in Campo Calígine (0/500) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Again, we know that the weekly challenges of Season 4 are always seven in total, but the lists that we filter – pulling them as is from the game files – are more than seven because the remaining challenges are backup in case any of those on this list may not work. In any case, you will have a complete guide to each and every one of these challenges when they are active in the game, on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. CEST.



