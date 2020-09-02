Fortnite Season 4: Week 2 Leaked Challenges

We tell you what are the leaked challenges of Week 2 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2. Challenges and rewards.

The challenges for Week 2 of Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass will be activated on Thursday, September 3 at 3:00 p.m. CEST. As always, we know what they are because we have accessed the corresponding files using datamining tools and techniques. Here we tell you what each Fortnite challenge of this batch is:

Fortnite: leaked challenges of Week 2 of Season 4

Data for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Week 2 challenges were added to the game via Patch 14.00 at the beginning of the season. According to this file, these would be the challenges of this week:

Register chests in Señorío de la Sal (0/7) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Eliminations in The Authority (0/3) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Dance on different Sentinel heads in the Sentinel Graveyard (0/3) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Destroy Ships in Sandy Cliffs (0/7) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

<Dilbort Challenge 1> (0/4) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Go under different colored steel bridges with a speedboat (0/3) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Search S.H.I.E.L.D. chests Inside Quinjets (0/7) – Reward: 50,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents in Grudge Corner (0/500) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

We are struck by one of the challenges; the “Dilbort Challenge 1”. Apparently, it is like this, as is, within the game files. We will have to wait for the challenges of Week 2 of Season 4 to be active to see if this is solved.

Again, we know that the weekly challenges of Season 4 are always seven in total, but the lists that we filter – taking them as is from the game files – are more than seven because the remaining challenges are backup in case any of those on this list may not work. In any case, you will have a complete guide to each and every one of these challenges when they are active in the game, on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. CEST.



