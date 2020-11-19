We help you with all the challenges of Week 13 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2. XP Challenges of Week 3 of Xtravaganza.
Fortnite Season 4 Week 13: Xtravaganza Week 3; all challenges and how to complete them
On Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. CET the challenges of Week 13 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2, also known as Week 3 of the XP challenges of Xtravaganza, the event of Overtime this season. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you how to complete each Fortnite challenge in this round:
Fortnite: Xtravaganza Week 3 challenges
Xtravaganza Week 3 XP Challenges
- Phase 1 of 3 – Deal damage with submachine guns (0 / 1,000) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP
- Phase 1 of 3 – Eliminate Stark Robots, Gatherers or Wolverines (0/10) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP
- Phase 1 of 3 – Register Chests (0/10) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP
- Phase 1 of 3 – Collect Wood, Stone or Metal (0/1000) – Reward: 20,000 Seasonal XP
- Dance on the five colored bridges in the same game (0/1) – Reward: 50,000 Season XP
Remember that all the challenges of this event have the assistance of a group. That is, it is not only possible to complete them thanks to the fact that the actions of our Duos and Squads partners count towards our total (and vice versa), but they are also intended to be completed in this way.